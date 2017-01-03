Iberville Bank in Plaquemine acquired by Mississippi bank
Iberville Bank in Plaquemine has been acquired by The First Bancshares Inc., expanding the Hattiesburg, Mississippi, bank holding company's presence in Louisiana. Founded in 1996, The First Bancshares has been building a regional community bank across the Gulf South.
