Homicides drop in Baton Rouge in 2016 to lowest level in decade

Baton Rouge Police work the scene of a homicide in the 1700 block of N 23rd Street, Tuesday, January 12, 2016, in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge police work the scene of a homicide where a shooting victim was found on the steps of a house at 1915 Birch Street, Saturday, January 16, 2016, in Baton Rouge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.