Homicides drop in Baton Rouge in 2016...

Homicides drop in Baton Rouge in 2016 to lowest level in decade

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Baton Rouge Police work the scene of a homicide in the 1700 block of N 23rd Street, Tuesday, January 12, 2016, in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge police work the scene of a homicide where a shooting victim was found on the steps of a house at 1915 Birch Street, Saturday, January 16, 2016, in Baton Rouge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr nuffing woiks burp 20,765
News LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06) Dec 29 Spotted Girl 3
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Dec 16 Prophecy 33
Cancer Patients READ NOW Dec 11 Love ones 1
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) Dec 5 Abandoned69 33
Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10) Dec 2 justice 14
News NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b... Nov '16 hal 3
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at January 02 at 8:32AM CST

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,607 • Total comments across all topics: 277,538,229

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC