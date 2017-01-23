Gospel Singer Vicki Yohe Apologizes for Donald Trump Post
A gospel singer is apologizing to her fans after posting an image on her social media account suggesting that Jesus was returning to the White House under President Donald Trump. Vicki Yohe, known for her song "Because of Who You Are," posted the meme on Instagram on Saturday but then removed it after getting flooded with criticism from fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
