Georges: Advocate shows its value during tough summer

The Advocate's coverage of the tumultuous summer in Baton Rouge - which featured the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling, an ambush that killed three local law enforcement officers and a devastating flood that heavily damaged tens of thousands of homes - led to a dramatic increase in the number of people visiting the newspaper's website. Normally, theadvocate.com gets about 500,000 pageviews on a Sunday, said John Georges, who purchased the newspaper in 2014.

