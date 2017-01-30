For first time, Louisiana asking for private help to upgrade roads and bridges
La. DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson speaks during a meeting of the Governor's Task Force on Transportation Infrastructure Investment Wednesday, September 28, 2016, at the LITE Center in Lafayette, La. La. DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson speaks during a meeting of the Governor's Task Force on Transportation Infrastructure Investment Wednesday, September 28, 2016, at the LITE Center in Lafayette, La.
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|45 min
|melvin perez
|20,787
|Need some restaurant suggestions
|2 hr
|Jeremy
|3
|after a transgender woman (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Christopher K
|2
|Baton Rouge Magnet High School junior earns per...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Sinnerjustlikeyou
|100
|Fitness Centers
|Jan 19
|Chuckster
|1
