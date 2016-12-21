Flood watch in effect until Monday night, up to 5 inches of rain expected
A flood watch remains in effect through Monday night as heavy rains and severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the metro New Orleans area. The National Weather Service expects between 1 and 5 inches of rain to fall across the area, with the heaviest rain expected to hit Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|nuffing woiks burp
|20,765
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Dec 29
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec 5
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|justice
|14
|NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b...
|Nov '16
|hal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC