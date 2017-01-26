Flood victims get legal help with property transfers, successions at Southern University event
He's been stuffing documents into it since August's flooding destroyed the trailer his mother gave him 20 years ago, trying to gather enough evidence to convince FEMA he's the owner. But because he lived on the same piece of property in Tickfaw as his mother and brother and the three shared a mailbox, Evans said, FEMA denied his request for disaster assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|after a transgender woman (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|Christopher K
|2
|Baton Rouge Magnet High School junior earns per...
|Sat
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Need some restaurant suggestions
|Jan 25
|drew419
|1
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Sinnerjustlikeyou
|100
|Fitness Centers
|Jan 19
|Chuckster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC