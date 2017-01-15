Flash Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes
Meteorologist Steve Caparotta said as of 7:30 a.m., two inches of rain had already fallen in some spots. The line of storms moving through the area is moving east at about 10 mph.
