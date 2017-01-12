Fire investigators blame pot on stove for early morning apartment fire

Fire investigators said a pot left on the stove led to an apartment fire early Thursday morning, but fortunately, everyone living in the building was able to escape safely. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Stan Avenue, which is not far from the intersection of North Sherwood Forest Drive and South Choctaw Drive, around 12:45 a.m. Mark Miles with BRFD said firefighters saw flames in a downstairs apartment when they arrived.

