Fire destroys home on Hadley Drive in Baton Rouge

A home on Hadley Drive was destroyed by a fire Saturday afternoon, but firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to other dwellings, according to St. George Fire Department spokesman Eldon Ledoux. Ledoux said that no one was injured in the fire that started around noon in the 500 block of Hadley Drive.

