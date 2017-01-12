Figure in Alton Sterling demonstrations indicted on rape charges

Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- Javier Dunn, 24, answers questions regarding his alleged beating, Thursday, July 14, 2016, at the Law Offices of Ted James on Main Street in downtown Baton Rouge, La. Dunn alleges that Baton Rouge Police officers used excessive force and that he was beaten by officers in his July 9th arrest during protests at Baton Rouge Police headquarters on Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard following the death of Alton Sterling.

