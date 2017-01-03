Fifth Florida resident convicted after four kilograms of cocaine seized in Baton Rouge in 2015
The fifth Florida person arrested following the seizure of four kilograms of cocaine in 2015 has pleaded guilty to a drug count in federal court. Kendall Lewis, 27, of Lecanto, Florida, is also the last person charged in the drug trafficking ring that took cocaine from Houston to Florida, U. S. Attorney Walt Green said in a a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Barb
|98
|the house of judah in baton rouge
|Jan 4
|sweetie
|5
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Jan 3
|Free Willy
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Abandoned69
|33
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC