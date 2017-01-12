Ferguson pastor and author F. Willis Johnson to lead roundtable workshop Jan. 21 in Baton Rouge

A pastor who helped guide the troubled community of Ferguson, Missouri, after the police shooting of Michael Brown will lead a workshop here on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Rev. F. Willis Johnson, pastor of Wellspring Church and director of the Center for Social Empowerment in Ferguson, will facilitate "Strengthening Connection Through Conversation" from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Casual Worship Center of Broadmoor United Methodist Church.

