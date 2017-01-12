Ferguson pastor and author F. Willis Johnson to lead roundtable workshop Jan. 21 in Baton Rouge
A pastor who helped guide the troubled community of Ferguson, Missouri, after the police shooting of Michael Brown will lead a workshop here on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Rev. F. Willis Johnson, pastor of Wellspring Church and director of the Center for Social Empowerment in Ferguson, will facilitate "Strengthening Connection Through Conversation" from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Casual Worship Center of Broadmoor United Methodist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 7
|Barb
|98
|the house of judah in baton rouge
|Jan 4
|sweetie
|5
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Jan 3
|Free Willy
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec '16
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Abandoned69
|33
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC