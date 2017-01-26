Father, 2nd victim dies in Covington house fire sparked from family dispute
Here, the charred remains of a house near Covington show the damage wrought by a fatal fire that broke out when authorities believe a 28-year-old man doused the home in gasoline during a fight with his twin brother and set it aflame early Sunday, January 22, 2017. The suspected arsonist, Brandon Kellum, died during the blaze.
