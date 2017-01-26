Faith Matters: Standing for beliefs

"Reconciliation moments," such as the Believers of Baton Rouge meeting held Thursday, won't work without meaningful follow-up discussions about race and change, said the pastor of one of Baton Rouge's largest and most prominent congregations. "My concern is that there needs to be a protracted, long, painful, sincere, somber dialogue about situations regarding race in this community, and I don't' feel that there is an impetus within this group or groups like this to do that," said the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.