Executive Spotlight Q&A: Ann Forte Trappey, Forte & Tablada

Name: Ann Forte Trappey, P.E. Position: CEO/president, Forte & Tablada Age: 58 Hometown: Plaquemine, Louisiana Education: Bachelor's in civil engineering, LSU More than 25 years ago, Ann Forte Trappey took over engineering and surveying firm Forte & Tablada after the death of her father and the firm's leader, Vincent Forte. Needless to say, the challenge was daunting at first.

