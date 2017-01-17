Enrollment open for Goodwill Industries' local Out of School Youth program
Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana, along with Employ BR Youth Services Division, has opened enrollment for its Out of School Youth program in East Baton Rouge Parish. The program provides free high school equivalency test preparation and job skills training to 40 eligible, out-of-school youth.
