Edwards wants to close $304M deficit with cuts, to call Feb. 13-23 special session
Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks before the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget before his plan was presented to address the $304 million budget deficit for the current year, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at the State Capitol. Division of Administration Commissioner Jay Dardenne listens as questions are addressed to Gov. John Bel Edwards, during the Givernor's appearance before the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget before his plan was presented to address the $304 million budget deficit for the current year, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at the State Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,782
|Need some restaurant suggestions
|Wed
|drew419
|1
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Sinnerjustlikeyou
|100
|Fitness Centers
|Jan 19
|Chuckster
|1
|the house of judah in baton rouge (Jul '16)
|Jan 4
|sweetie
|5
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Jan 3
|Free Willy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC