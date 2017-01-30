EBRSO: Man accused of murder and arson of ex-girlfriend's father
A Zachary man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's father's home, binding the man with wire, killing him with blunt force and then setting the house on fire to destroy evidence, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. James Henry Rivers, 34, was arrested Monday night in connection with the murder of David Allen, 53, on Dec. 31 at 7956 S. Hendricks Drive, where deputies responded to a call about a fire, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.
