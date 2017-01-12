EBR deputies arrest two women accused...

EBR deputies arrest two women accused of auto burglaries, cashing...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Two women believed to be part of the Florida-based "Felony Lane Gang" were arrested Friday, accused of multiple car burglaries in the Baton Rouge area since October and of cashing thousands of dollars in stolen checks. East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies had been on the lookout Friday for a maroon Toyota driven by two women who allegedly tried to cash stolen checks that morning, according to an arrest report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Jan 7 Barb 98
the house of judah in baton rouge Jan 4 sweetie 5
News LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06) Jan 3 Free Willy 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Dec 16 Prophecy 33
Cancer Patients READ NOW Dec '16 Love ones 1
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) Dec '16 Abandoned69 33
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,454 • Total comments across all topics: 277,924,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC