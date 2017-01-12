EBR deputies arrest two women accused of auto burglaries, cashing...
Two women believed to be part of the Florida-based "Felony Lane Gang" were arrested Friday, accused of multiple car burglaries in the Baton Rouge area since October and of cashing thousands of dollars in stolen checks. East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies had been on the lookout Friday for a maroon Toyota driven by two women who allegedly tried to cash stolen checks that morning, according to an arrest report.
