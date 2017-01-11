East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office see...

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office seeking suspect in Sunday shooting on Dan Drive

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are searching for the suspected gunman in a Sunday evening shooting on Dan Drive that seriously wounded a man. Irvon McKay, 24, went to a home in the 7400 block of Dan Drive around 5:30 p.m. to confront someone about an issue before drawing a weapon and shooting the man, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, the sheriff's spokeswoman.

