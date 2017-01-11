East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office seeking suspect in Sunday shooting on Dan Drive

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are searching for the suspected gunman in a Sunday evening shooting on Dan Drive that seriously wounded a man. Irvon McKay, 24, went to a home in the 7400 block of Dan Drive around 5:30 p.m. to confront someone about an issue before drawing a weapon and shooting the man, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, the sheriff's spokeswoman.

