East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court's office moving out of Coursey Boulevard office space
Deputy Clerk Jessica Parrish completes paperwork as couples apply for marriage licenses at the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court office on St. Louis Street. Deputy Clerk Jessica Parrish completes paperwork as couples apply for marriage licenses at the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court office on St. Louis Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Mon
|smith4190
|172
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Sinnerjustlikeyou
|100
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|Well Well
|20,775
|Fitness Centers
|Jan 19
|Chuckster
|1
|the house of judah in baton rouge (Jul '16)
|Jan 4
|sweetie
|5
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Jan 3
|Free Willy
|6
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Prophecy
|33
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC