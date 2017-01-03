Discounted, flood-damaged houses help...

Discounted, flood-damaged houses help drive Baton Rouge area sales

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Michelle and Michael Wade, with their daughter Emma,14 months, are buying this house off Trammell Drive that flooded and is being renovated. Michelle and Michael Wade, with 14-month-old Emma, are set to close on this Sherwood Forest home at the end of the month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) 1 hr Barb 98
the house of judah in baton rouge Jan 4 sweetie 5
News LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06) Jan 3 Free Willy 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Dec 16 Prophecy 33
Cancer Patients READ NOW Dec 11 Love ones 1
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) Dec '16 Abandoned69 33
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at January 07 at 2:46PM CST

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,629 • Total comments across all topics: 277,706,344

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC