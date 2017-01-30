Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan Hig...

Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High names former Our Lady of Mercy ...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

The former principal of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic elementary school on Monday was named the new president of Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School. Brian Moscona replaces James Llorens, former chancellor of Southern University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr melvin perez 20,787
Need some restaurant suggestions 8 hr Jeremy 3
News after a transgender woman (Sep '15) Sun Christopher K 2
News Baton Rouge Magnet High School junior earns per... Jan 28 Punk Horrid In Lo... 1
News Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10) Jan 23 smith4190 172
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Jan 21 Sinnerjustlikeyou 100
Fitness Centers Jan 19 Chuckster 1
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,305 • Total comments across all topics: 278,411,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC