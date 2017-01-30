Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High names former Our Lady of Mercy ...
The former principal of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic elementary school on Monday was named the new president of Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School. Brian Moscona replaces James Llorens, former chancellor of Southern University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|melvin perez
|20,787
|Need some restaurant suggestions
|8 hr
|Jeremy
|3
|after a transgender woman (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Christopher K
|2
|Baton Rouge Magnet High School junior earns per...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Sinnerjustlikeyou
|100
|Fitness Centers
|Jan 19
|Chuckster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC