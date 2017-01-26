Council on Aging implements transpare...

Council on Aging implements transparency changes after tax backlash

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Advocate staff photo by BILL FEIG -- The main EBR Council on Aging building at 5790 Florida Blvd. "Supporting Independence, Serving Seniors" is the motto on the sign. The EBR Council on Aging is going to ask the Metro Council for a tax because they say cuts to state funds could pare back or shut down some of their services, including meals on wheels and senior centers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,781
Need some restaurant suggestions Wed drew419 1
News Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10) Jan 23 smith4190 172
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Jan 21 Sinnerjustlikeyou 100
Fitness Centers Jan 19 Chuckster 1
the house of judah in baton rouge (Jul '16) Jan 4 sweetie 5
News LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06) Jan 3 Free Willy 6
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,292,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC