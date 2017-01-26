Council on Aging implements transparency changes after tax backlash

Advocate staff photo by BILL FEIG -- The main EBR Council on Aging building at 5790 Florida Blvd. "Supporting Independence, Serving Seniors" is the motto on the sign. The EBR Council on Aging is going to ask the Metro Council for a tax because they say cuts to state funds could pare back or shut down some of their services, including meals on wheels and senior centers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.