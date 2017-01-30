Compilation from Thrill Jockey benefits Baton Rouge Food Bank
Thrill Jockey Records has released a 33-song compilation to benefit relief efforts following August 2016's devastating flooding. The compilation leans heavily on Louisiana punk and metal bands, including Thou , Gland, All People, Sharks' Teeth, Caddywhompus, Donovan Wolfington and many others, as well as The Body with Full of Hell and Mike Scheidt of YOB.
