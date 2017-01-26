Comite River Diversion Canal still to...

Comite River Diversion Canal still touted, even as officials also...

Even as legislators excoriated the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the failure to build the Comite River Diversion Canal, experts told a committee Wednesday that the long-delayed project would not be the silver bullet to solve flooding in the Baton Rouge area. The state and federal governments have both poured money into the project over the years, thus far with little to show for it.

