Comite River Diversion Canal still touted, even as officials also...
Even as legislators excoriated the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the failure to build the Comite River Diversion Canal, experts told a committee Wednesday that the long-delayed project would not be the silver bullet to solve flooding in the Baton Rouge area. The state and federal governments have both poured money into the project over the years, thus far with little to show for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Need some restaurant suggestions
|18 hr
|drew419
|1
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Sinnerjustlikeyou
|100
|Fitness Centers
|Jan 19
|Chuckster
|1
|the house of judah in baton rouge (Jul '16)
|Jan 4
|sweetie
|5
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Jan 3
|Free Willy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC