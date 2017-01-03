Civil service law could present obstacles to Baton Rouge mayor's plan to replace police chief
BRPD Chief Carl Dabadie Jr. addresses the 28 new recruits in the BRPD's 83rd Basic Training Academy Tuesday Nov. 15, 2016. During her hard-fought election campaign, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome repeatedly promised to shake up the Baton Rouge Police Department and replace Chief Carl Dabadie Jr., moves the newly inaugurated Democrat argued are necessary to transform the department's culture from the top down.
