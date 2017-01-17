Chef John Besh to prepare brunch for Catholic radio fundraiser

Chef John Besh will be cooking up brunch for Catholic Community Radio's second annual fundraiser brunch on Feb. 4. The event will be held at the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge, said David Dawson, president of Catholic Community Radio. At the "Jam and Jazz Chef's Brunch," the award-winning New Orleans chef will prepare a south Louisiana brunch favorite.

