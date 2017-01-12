BRPD searching for suspect accused of...

BRPD searching for suspect accused of shooting into vehicle injuring...

Police are searching for a Baton Rouge man wanted on three counts of attempted first-degree murder after a shooting last week in the parking lot of Doe's Eat Place, authorities said. Baton Rouge police named on Monday Reginald Tyler James, 20, as the suspect who fired shots into a vehicle Thursday in the restaurant's parking lot at 3723 Government St., injuring the driver and endangering his family, said Sgt.

