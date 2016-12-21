BRPD investigating fatal New Year's Day shooting of 29-year-old
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on the night of New Year's day. Around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to shooting on the 4100 block of Mohican-Prescott Crossover, where Asha Davis, 29, was found dead in her residence.
