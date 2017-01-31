BRFD investigating apartment fire in Tigerland; no one injured

Update 2:50 p.m.: Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire at an apartment in Tigerland, but officials say that four units sustained minor smoke and water damage in addition to the unit where the fire started. The fire was called in at 1:13 p.m. and the fire was under control by 1:40 p.m., according to a BRFD report.

