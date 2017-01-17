Baton Rouge's new mayor launches search for right-hand man

Mayor-Presient Sharon Weston Broome speaks during the Martin Luther King Day Festival of Service on January 16, 2017 at Gus Young Park Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is searching for someone to serve as her chief administrative officer, a key position that has been among the most demanding and most visible in local government under previous administrations. The city-parish posted an ad on its website this week saying it began accepting applications for the position on Jan. 17 and will continue to be accepted until the job is filled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.