Baton Rouge woman declared sane when elderly mother died amidst deplorable conditions
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- Baton Rouge Police responded to 1081 N. Acadian W. early Monday morning in reference to a deceased victim, later identified as Bessie Looney, 82. Due to the condition of both the victim and the residence, police arrested Looney's daughter, Joleslie Looney, 53, and granddaughter, Lauren Looney, 17, on charges of cruelty to the infirmed and were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison late Monday night.
