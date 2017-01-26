Baton Rouge Symphony's Lamar Chamber ...

Baton Rouge Symphony's Lamar Chamber Series to present...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's Lamar Chamber Series continues with "Introspections: Brahms and Dohnanyi" at 7:39 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd., in Baton Rouge. The concert will feature violinist Borislava Iltcheva, cellist Molly Goforth, clarinetist Robert DiLutis, Angela Bagnetto Finley on French horn and pianist Dianne Frazer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News after a transgender woman (Sep '15) 13 min Christopher K 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr melvin perez 20,785
News Baton Rouge Magnet High School junior earns per... Sat Punk Horrid In Lo... 1
Need some restaurant suggestions Jan 25 drew419 1
News Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10) Jan 23 smith4190 172
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Jan 21 Sinnerjustlikeyou 100
Fitness Centers Jan 19 Chuckster 1
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,604 • Total comments across all topics: 278,357,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC