Baton Rouge Symphony's Lamar Chamber Series to present...
The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's Lamar Chamber Series continues with "Introspections: Brahms and Dohnanyi" at 7:39 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd., in Baton Rouge. The concert will feature violinist Borislava Iltcheva, cellist Molly Goforth, clarinetist Robert DiLutis, Angela Bagnetto Finley on French horn and pianist Dianne Frazer.
