Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will feature Willis Delony in "American Vistas" on Jan. 19

The Masterworks concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Raising Cane's River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 St. Louis St. The concert explores a panorama of truly American music with a lineup of Samuel Barber's "Adagio for Strings," Aaron Copland's "Appalachian Spring," John Corigliano's "Gazebo Dances" and the world premiere of Gregory Yasinitsky's "Jazz Concerto for Piano and Orchestra," featuring Willis on the piano. In a career spanning over three decades, Delony has won acclaim as one of the nation's leading classical/jazz crossover artists.

