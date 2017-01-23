Baton Rouge school for students with dyslexia wins state extension
In a turnaround from December, a Baton Rouge charter school that serves students with dyslexia was granted an extension Tuesday by the state's top school board. The school, Louisiana Key Academy, was criticized last month at the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, and BESE delayed a vote on its future.
