Baton Rouge religion bulletins for Jan. 14
Nursing Home Ministry: 2 p.m., Sterling Place Nursing Home, 3888 North Blvd. Hosted by the Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church. Ministers Licensing Recognition: 7 a.m., Rock Zion Baptist Church, 3996 Billops St. Pastor Charles Johnson will present the licenses to Minister Dexter Newman and Minister James Puckett.
