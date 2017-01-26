Baton Rouge police union president says city officers apprehensive about new mayor

Councilwoman Tara Wicker, bottom left, and Councilman Trae Welch, upper left, listen to Deputy BRPD Chief David Hamilton, second from right, while hosting an informational meeting about BRPD residency requirements, police policy changes, pay raises, etc. on Monday August 8, 2016, at the 19th JDC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.