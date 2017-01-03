Baton Rouge police struggle to find new recruits; low salaries, millennial outlooks partly to blame
Advocate staff photo by APRIL BUFFINGTON -- Recruit Jeremy Bonnet does his push ups during warm up exercises on the first day of the 82nd Basic Training Academy of the Baton Rouge Police Department at headquarters on Monday, October 19. Advocate staff photo by APRIL BUFFINGTON -- Recruit Markell Morris does jumping jacks during warm up exercises on the first day of the 82nd Basic Training Academy of the Baton Rouge Police Department at headquarters on Monday, October 19. Advocate staff photo by APRIL BUFFINGTON -- 26 recruits stand in formation on the first day of the 82nd Basic Training Academy of the Baton Rouge Police Department at headquarters on Monday, October 19. Advocate staff photo by APRIL BUFFINGTON -- Recruit Jeremy Bonnet does his push ups during warm up exercises on the first day of the 82nd Basic Training Academy of the Baton Rouge Police Department at headquarters on ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the house of judah in baton rouge
|Jan 4
|sweetie
|5
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Jan 3
|Free Willy
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|justice
|14
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC