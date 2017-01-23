Baton Rouge Police searching for assailant in Jan. 20 shooting on North 23rd Street
Baton Rouge Police have released video images of a man believed to have shot and critically injured another person on Friday. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of North 23rd Street.
