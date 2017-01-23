Baton Rouge Police searching for assa...

Baton Rouge Police searching for assailant in Jan. 20 shooting on North 23rd Street

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Baton Rouge Police have released video images of a man believed to have shot and critically injured another person on Friday. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of North 23rd Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10) Mon smith4190 172
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Jan 21 Sinnerjustlikeyou 100
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 21 Well Well 20,775
Fitness Centers Jan 19 Chuckster 1
the house of judah in baton rouge (Jul '16) Jan 4 sweetie 5
News LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06) Jan 3 Free Willy 6
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Dec '16 Prophecy 33
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,374 • Total comments across all topics: 278,227,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC