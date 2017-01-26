Baton Rouge police officer reprimanded in - Sons of Guns' mocking on Spanish Town parade float
In recent interviews with Internal Affairs investigators, three Baton Rouge police officers said they did not mean to insult Stephanie Hayden Ford, the "Sons of Guns" reality TV star, when they participated in a Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade float decorated with images of her and her father, Will Hayden. Ford, who appeared on "Dr. Phil" in September and said her father sexually molested her when she was 12 years old, criticized the police officers in February after she learned about her depiction on the float.
