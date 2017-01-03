Baton Rouge Police name suspected gun...

Baton Rouge Police name suspected gunman in Dec. 11 fatal shooting at Ritterman Avenue home

Baton Rouge Police officers have identified Richard Johnson, 34, 12254 La Margie Ave. 118, as two gunman in the Dec. 11 fatal shooting of Juan Montgomery in the 4800 block of Ritterman Avenue. On Dec. 16, police arrested Carl Roosevelt Smith, 32, of Baton Rouge in the slaying.

