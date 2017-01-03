Baton Rouge Police name suspected gunman in Dec. 11 fatal shooting at Ritterman Avenue home
Baton Rouge Police officers have identified Richard Johnson, 34, 12254 La Margie Ave. 118, as two gunman in the Dec. 11 fatal shooting of Juan Montgomery in the 4800 block of Ritterman Avenue. On Dec. 16, police arrested Carl Roosevelt Smith, 32, of Baton Rouge in the slaying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the house of judah in baton rouge
|Wed
|sweetie
|5
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Jan 3
|Free Willy
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|justice
|14
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC