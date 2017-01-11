Baton Rouge officer in Alton Sterling...

Baton Rouge officer in Alton Sterling shooting sued over Earth Day arrest

12 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Blane Salamoni, one of the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling , is among defendants in a new federal civil rights lawsuit alleging that he and another officers repeatedly struck Ja'Colby Davis in the head during the teenager's arrest at Baton Rouge's 2016 Earth Day celebration. Davis' family says in the suit that three unnamed officers pinned him to the ground while Salamoni and Sgt.

