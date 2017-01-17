Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area People in Business for Jan. 22, 2017
The Foundation for Woman's has named to its board of trustees Amy E. Counce, Dr. Greg Gelpi and Jacqui Vines Wyatt . Counce has a private law practice in Baton Rouge.
