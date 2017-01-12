Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette a...

Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area People in Business for Jan. 15, 2017

Regions Bank has named Amy Canik as senior vice president in the commercial banking division for the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas. Canik was vice president of commercial banking for Red River Bank for three years and was vice president of community banking for Regions from 2005 to 2013.

