Baton Rouge man wounded in Jan. 20 shooting succumbs to injuries

A 35-year-old Baton Rouge man critically wounded in a shooting on North 23rd Street on Jan. 20 died Sunday of his wounds, a Baton Rouge police spokesman confirmed. Devin Johnese, of 1838 Plank Road, was fatally wounded in a late morning shooting in the 1700 block of North 23rd Street but survived in a local hospital until succumbing to his injuries on Sunday, said Sgt.

