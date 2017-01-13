Baton Rouge man impersonates soldier, threatens to blow up Wal-Mart with ISIS bomb, deputies say

A man dressed in what appeared to be a U.S. Army uniform attempted to steal alcohol and ammunition from a Baton Rouge Wal-Mart store,the Sheriff's Office said. After employees at the store just off Siegen Lane caught him, however, he started to yell, claiming that he was in the military and that he "will get a bomb from ISIS and blow this place up," East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office investigators said in an arrest report.

