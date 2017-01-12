Baton Rouge man, being held in Parish Prison on a murder count, dies of heart disease

A 61-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of beating another to death in a dispute over a pair of shoes died earlier this week in Parish Prison of natural causes, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office. Edward Jones, of 1424 Cardinal St., died in jail Monday from heart disease associated with diabetes, said Dr. William "Beau" Clark, the coroner.

