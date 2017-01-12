Baton Rouge man, being held in Parish Prison on a murder count, dies of heart disease
A 61-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of beating another to death in a dispute over a pair of shoes died earlier this week in Parish Prison of natural causes, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office. Edward Jones, of 1424 Cardinal St., died in jail Monday from heart disease associated with diabetes, said Dr. William "Beau" Clark, the coroner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 7
|Barb
|98
|the house of judah in baton rouge
|Jan 4
|sweetie
|5
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Jan 3
|Free Willy
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec '16
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Abandoned69
|33
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC