Baton Rouge man arrested for allegedly beating wife, did not want to babysit children
A Baton Rouge man is arrested after abusing his wife because he did not want to babysit their children while she went to work. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office responded to a reported disturbance on January 15, 2017 at 8:28 a.m. on Coursey Blvd. According to deputies, upon their arrival, a victim and her two children were outside of the residence.
