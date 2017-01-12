Baton Rouge man arrested for allegedl...

Baton Rouge man arrested for allegedly beating wife, did not want to babysit children

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

A Baton Rouge man is arrested after abusing his wife because he did not want to babysit their children while she went to work. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office responded to a reported disturbance on January 15, 2017 at 8:28 a.m. on Coursey Blvd. According to deputies, upon their arrival, a victim and her two children were outside of the residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Jan 7 Barb 98
the house of judah in baton rouge (Jul '16) Jan 4 sweetie 5
News LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06) Jan 3 Free Willy 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Dec 16 Prophecy 33
Cancer Patients READ NOW Dec '16 Love ones 1
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) Dec '16 Abandoned69 33
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,184 • Total comments across all topics: 277,943,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC